Robert Daniel "Buck" Mabry Sr.

Robert Daniel "Buck" Mabry Sr. Obituary
Robert Daniel "Buck" Mabry Sr., 81, of Norwood passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Brandon King will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Mabry was born Sept. 8, 1938 in Stanly County to the late Ben and Ida Jane Hinson Mabry.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of Cottonville Baptist Church and a retiree of Alcoa.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patsy Kimrey Mabry of the home; his children, Robert Daniel "Danny" Mabry Jr. (Martha), Tonda Mabry Witmore (Dean) and Michael Samuel Mabry (Alison), all of Norwood; his grandchildren, Jason Mabry (Jennifer), Wes Mabry (Cierra), Courtney Hobbs (Pem), Dee Cook, Myles Mabry and Matthew Witmore (Laura); great-grandchildren, Carter Mabry, Emmerson Hobbs, Nolan Hobbs and Baby Mabry; and his sister, Nell Garner of Carthage.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Noah, Luke, Bill and John Mabry and Katheryn Loftin.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Hospice of Stanly and especially Shanna Floyd Simpson for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St. Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
