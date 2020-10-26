1/1
Robert Everett "Bob" Hittepole
1947 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Everett Hittepole, age 73, of Albemarle passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Hittepole was born September 23, 1947 the son of the late Lloyd Everett and the late Margaret Leona Kuch Hittepole.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired Baptist Minister and currently a member of Prospect Baptist Church in Albemarle, NC.
He also was retired from the Boy Scouts of America as Assistant Scout Master of Troop 81 of Troy, NC. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award an adult can be given. He was also a member of the Order of The Arrow.
Robert was known for his sense of humor, he loved visiting the mountains and going antiquing.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie P. Hittepole of Troy; son: Jeffrey "Mark" Hittepole of Asheboro; stepson, Adam Bates (Jennifer) of Pinehurst; stepgrandchildren, Adriannah (A.J.) Holmes and Jacob Bates; stepgreat-grandchildren, Bradley Holmes and Amelia Holmes; sisters, Alice Everett, Mary Worthington (Larry), Ann Sloan (Randy); brother, John Hittepole (Regina), 10 nephews; four nieces; and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family and friends, and his two beloved dogs, Lucy and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Floyd Hittepole, and brother, Richard Hittepole.
Mr. Hittepole will lie in repose at Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 211 N. Main St. Troy, NC on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A graveside service with Military Honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard, will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church Cemetery, 1368 Hwy. 134 N., Troy, NC, with Rev. Stoney Benfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Associations – Raleigh Office, 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Prospect Baptist Church, 502 Prospect Church Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Pugh Troy Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert Hittepole.


Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
