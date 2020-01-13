|
Robert "Boyce" Hill Sr., 85, of Albemarle entered his heavenly home Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Bethany Woods Nursing Center. His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Fred Carpenter and the Rev. John David Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the hour of the service.
Born Aug. 28, 1934 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Roy Lee Hill and Nellie Swaringen Hill.
A graduate of Norwood High School, Mr. Hill was a licensed real estate agent and retired Plant Manager with Royal Chemical Company with over 50 years of service.
He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he served as a former usher, Sunday School Class President and Church Board Member. He was very active in the church until his heath declined.
Mr. Hill was a former member of the Air National Guard and of the South Side Volunteer Fire Department. He was a devoted husband, father and grand-dad.
Mr. Hill is survived by the love of his life of 66 years, Lovell Moose Hill of the home; son Robert Boyce Hill Jr. and wife Pam of High Point; daughters Sharon H. Cook and husband Ron and Jan H. Hartsell and husband Jimmy, all of Albemarle; a brother, Larry Hill of Albemarle; five grandchildren, Eric Hartsell of Winston-Salem, Seth Hartsell of Banner Elk, Duncan Hill of Brooklyn, N.Y., Caroline Hill of High Point and Kristen Cook of Pinehurst; and great grandchild, Brody Boyce Hartsell.
A brother, Billy Hill, preceded him in death.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, Main Street United Methodist Church, 1100 W. Main St., Albemarle, NC 28001, or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020