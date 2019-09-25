Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Stanly Gardens of Memory
2001 E. Main St.
Albemarle, NC
View Map

Robert Lane "Bob" Hinson


1930 - 2019
Robert Lane "Bob" Hinson Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lane Hinson, 89, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the N.C. State Veterans Home in Salisbury.
Mr. Hinson was born Sept. 17, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Fred Richard Hinson and the late Mary Hahn Hinson.
He was also preceded in death by wife, Janelle Hinson; and daughter, Kathryn Guthrie; sisters, Ruby Pickler and Ruth Poplin; and brothers, James Hinson, Hugh Hinson and Dolan Hinson.
Bob was a member of Canaan Baptist Church in Salisbury and was also both a Mason and a Shriner.
A graveside service will be on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Paul Pickler at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Kim Pickler.
Survivors include daughter, Kimberly Pickler and husband Paul of Albemarle; granddaughter, Hannah Mills of Albemarle; brother, Max Hinson; and three great-grandchildren, Grayson, Keegan and Abigail.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hinson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
