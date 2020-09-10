1/1
Robert Lee Little
1933 - 2020
Robert Lee Little, 87, of Stanfield, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mr. Little was born April 21, 1933 in Stanly County, North Carolina to the late William Lester Little and the late Ona Mae Little.
He was also preceded in death by brother, William Keith Little.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow in the sanctuary at 3 p.m. and be officiated by Dr. Carey C. Snellings. Burial will follow at the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery at 12568 Philadelphia Church Road, Stanfield.
Survivors include wife, Alma Green Little of Stanfield, NC; son, Barry Alan Little and spouse, Debra Buchanan Little of Charlotte, NC; grandson, William Wyatt Little of Weaverville, NC. Also surviving is a brother, Hoyle Eugene Little of Stanfield, NC.
Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 280 Stanfield, NC 28163 or Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Little family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
