Rev. Robert "Bob" Lynden Cauble, 74, of Norwood, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night, September 8, 2020 at his home

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Norwood. Rev. Bill Roberts and Rev. David Lowe will officiate. Family and friends were welcome to pay their respects at Edwards Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020.

Bob was born December 5, 1945 in Rowan County to the late Robert Cecil Cauble and Constance Menius Cauble Needham.

He was a 1965 graduate of East Rowan High School and a graduate of Duke Divinity School Course of Study.

He served as a United Methodist Minister for 14 years, having served at Richfield UMC, Assistant Minister at FUMC Norwood, Smyrna UMC in Monroe, Tabernacle UMC and Friendship UMC, Albemarle.

He was a retiree of J. H. Cook & Sons, Granite Quarry, with 40 years of service.

He proudly served his country as a Combat Engineer in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Bob was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Norwood, Norwood Lions Club and served as Chaplain for the Norwood VFW Post 6183.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie Franklin and Vertie Cauble. Together they raised him along with their 12 children. Bob loved his aunts and uncles like they were his sisters and brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Colson Cauble of the home; son, Andrew Glenn Cauble and wife Melren of Albemarle; daughter, Angela Cauble Abernethy and husband, Gene of Salisbury; brothers, Phillip Cauble and wife Linda of Salisbury and Milas Cauble of Lexington; sister, Debbie Cauble McPherson of Lexington; granddaughters, Adaleigh Cauble and Lily Marie Abernethy.

Memorials may be to: First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 948, Norwood, NC 28128 or VFW Post 6183, P. O. Box 472, Norwood, NC 28128.





