Robert William Thompson, 84, of Albemarle passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8. 2019 in his home.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at the Albemarle Wesleyan Church with the Rev. James Valk officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care.
Born March 10, 1935 in Albemarle, he was the son of the late William Joseph Thompson and Hattie Hudson Thompson and was a member of the Albemarle Wesleyan Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired employee of the NC DOT with more than 35 years of service.
As the parent of two children with special needs, Mr. Thompson helped establish Group Homes for the Autistic (now GHA Austism Supports).
He was instrumental in the establishment of this organization that has provided quality services for individuals with Autism for more than 41 years due. He served for 27 years as chairman of the board and 41 years on the GHA Board of Directors and was an Honorary Lifetime Member.
Mr. Thompson is survived by children, Tammie R. Hudson (Allan) of Albemarle, Eric William Thompson of Albemarle and Nancy Lynette Thompson of Albemarle; four grandchildren, Benjamin Rabon (Tracy) of Faith, Amista Heinrich (Joe) of Mt. Gilead, Brandon Rabon of Albemarle and Kayla Hudson of Albemarle; and six grandchildren, Elias Heinrich, Owen Rabon, Linus Rabon, Felicity Fraley, Maddox Purvis and Asher Collier.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Leah Wagner, Reita Morton, Debbie Drye, Sarah Lawhon, Misty Corl, Vickie Drye, Dawn Morton, Kieoke Poplin, Tina Whitaker and Nita Starnes for their compassionate and loving care of Mr. Thompson.
Memorials may be made to GHA Autism Supports, P.O. Box 2487, Albemarle, NC 28002.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019