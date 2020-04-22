Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Roger Lee Kimrey


1947 - 2020
Roger Lee Kimrey Obituary
Roger Lee Kimrey, 72, of Albemarle, passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly.
Roger was born December 2, 1947 in Albemarle, North Carolina to the late Oscar Lee Kimrey and Idell Carpenter Kimrey.
He was married to the love of his life, Sue Faulkner, on October 31, 1965 at the age of 17. They had a son, Stacy Lee Kimrey (preceded in death), and two daughters, Ginger Hatley (Jerrod) and Lisa Morgan (Joe). Roger was blessed to have four grandchildren, Daniel Hatley, Abby Hatley, Kadie Morgan and Kinley Morgan.
As a young man he began work at Rand Construction and retired from BRS Inc. after 43 years of service in 2012.
Although Roger never had any brothers, he considered the men of BRS Inc. to be his brothers.
Roger's hobbies included drag racing, restoring old cars, car shows, collecting antique tractors and in his later years traveling.
Roger held the position of treasurer, deacon and trustee in his home church for many years. Roger had attended Grace Baptist Church over the last several years.
He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. To know Roger as a friend, you were truly blessed.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Albemarle.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Kimrey family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
