Ronald "Ronnie" Reinert
Ronald "Ronnie" Reinert, 55, of Badin passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Reinert, and his mother, Anita Meredith.
He loved fishing and the outdoors and was an amazing artist.
One of his greatest joys in life was his grandson, Harland Vinson.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Elaine Reinert; sisters, Carrie Ann Collier and Terrie Phillipy; and several nieces and nephews.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
