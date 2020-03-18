Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Ronda Gail Talbert


1962 - 2020
Ronda Gail Talbert Obituary
Ronda Gail Talbert, 57, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her home.
She was born Sept. 22, 1962 in North Carolina to the late Jesse Key and Patricia Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dereck; uncle, Tommy Bailey; and her sister, Lisa Hudson Sanders.
Ronda was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling.
The family will hold a memorial service Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at AmVets Post 910, 29856 Bobcat Road, Albemarle.
Survivors include husband, Mike Talbert; sons, Chris (Summer) Hudson, Michael Corne and Matthew Talbert; daughters, Beth (Toby Hatley) Talbert and Jessica Talbert; and sister, Tammy (Tracy) Hudson. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Talbert Family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
