Rosa Jeanette Andrews Eudy, most affectionately known as "Granny" by all doctors, nurses and friends, passed away Nov. 13, 2019 in her home. She was 89.
Her funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Talbert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Born March 8, 1930 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Marshall Andrews and Maude Bowers Andrews.
She was a life-long member of Salem United Methodist Church and retired as a seamstress from Perfect Fit in Richfield.
She enjoyed reading the Bible, watching CNN, eating sweets, going on trips with the girls and spending time with Charlie, her "borrowed" chihuahua.
She loved cooking, gardening, canning and spending time with her family. She lived a simple life and her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hugh A. Eudy.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda E. Johnson and husband Rick of Albemarle and Denise E. Smith and husband Sherrill of New London; brother, Marshall Ray Andrews of Albemarle; four grandchildren, Chad Dennis, Trent Dennis, Jason Smith (Julie) and Emily Krouskop (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Beckett Krouskop, Everly Rose Krouskop and Lincoln Smith.
Four brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
She was a very special lady with a wonderful spirit and an honest, matter-of-fact outlook on life who was rich in the things that matter most.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Stanly and Uwharrie for the loving, compassionate care of Mrs. Eudy.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 20987 N.C. Highway 73, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019