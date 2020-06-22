Rose Elsa Paukert Tice, 79, of Albemarle passed away on June 18, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Mrs. Tice was born September 19, 1940 in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany to Hermann and Anna Paukert.
She moved to the U.S. with her family in 1973 and spent nearly 40 years as a resident of the Texas Hill Country. She moved to Albemarle in 2012 to be near family.
Mrs. Tice enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading. At age 76, she completed her high school equivalency through Stanly Community College and was the 2017 recipient of the Shirley B. Dennis Award, given annually to a student who has overcome significant challenges to pursue a high school education.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tice was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Tice, of Canyon Lake, Texas, and a brother, Martin Paukert of Hohengehren, Germany.
She is survived by a sister, Christa Lust of Germany; two sisters-in law, Marianne Neuse of New Braunfels, Texas and Alwine Paukert of Germany; two daughters, Eva-Maria Anger and husband Scott Clark of Harlingen, Texas, and Stefanie Anger Almond and husband Darnell Almond of New London; a granddaughter, Sarah Almond; and honorary grandson, Daniel Brabaw.
Mrs. Tice's life will be celebrated at a private ceremony.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Hartsell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.