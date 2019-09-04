Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Rose Uemura Smith


1929 - 2019
Rose Uemura Smith Obituary
Rose Uemura Smith, 90, of New London passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Brad Garrigues officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Born April 6, 1929 in Kumamoto, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Taketo and Ayako Uemura.
She attended Badin Shores Chapel in New London. She graduated from Georgetown University and worked for many years as an interior designer in Washington, D.C.
Rose loved the communities of Pinehaven Marina, Badin Shores and her family at Badin Shores Chapel.
She enjoyed collecting dolls and feeding stray cats.
Rose was preceded in death by the love of her life, Sanford "Smitty" Smith Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Sachiko Inuzuka, brother, Yoshinobu Uemura, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
