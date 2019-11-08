Home

POWERED BY

Roy D. Little


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy D. Little Obituary
Roy D. Little, 71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away in his home on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2019.
He was born April 8, 1948 in Albemarle to Cecil E. and Minnie L. (Lee) Little.
Roy was a graduate of Campbell College with a B.S. in business administration and was involved in finance and loans throughout his career, retiring in 2013 as president of Southern Management Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley Upchurch; wife, Ronda; and his parents.
Survivors include his brother, J.Z. (Diane) Little of Springfield; friend, Rick Beach; and his best buddy, Zeke, his German Shepherd.
A private service will be held by the family.
The Littleton &?Rue Funeral Home is serving the family.
You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -