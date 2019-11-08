|
|
Roy D. Little, 71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away in his home on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2019.
He was born April 8, 1948 in Albemarle to Cecil E. and Minnie L. (Lee) Little.
Roy was a graduate of Campbell College with a B.S. in business administration and was involved in finance and loans throughout his career, retiring in 2013 as president of Southern Management Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley Upchurch; wife, Ronda; and his parents.
Survivors include his brother, J.Z. (Diane) Little of Springfield; friend, Rick Beach; and his best buddy, Zeke, his German Shepherd.
A private service will be held by the family.
The Littleton &?Rue Funeral Home is serving the family.
You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019