Roy Vernon McSwain, 89, of Norwood died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2019 at Bethany Woods.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood. The Rev. Todd McSwain will officiate and interment will follow in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. McSwain was born March 24, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Lester Vernon and Nola Mabry McSwain.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retiree of Concord Telephone Company and a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvene Whitley McSwain, and his daughter, Alvaretta McSwain Poole.
He is survived by his son, Jephthah McSwain of Norwood; his grandson, Timothy Poole (Erica) of Albemarle; and two great-grandchildren, Carley and Cardin, a brother, Kenneth McSwain (Shelby), and a sister, Hallie Mae Harper (Melvin), all of Norwood.
