Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898

Roy Vernon McSwain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Vernon McSwain Obituary
Roy Vernon McSwain, 89, of Norwood died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2019 at Bethany Woods.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood. The Rev. Todd McSwain will officiate and interment will follow in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. McSwain was born March 24, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Lester Vernon and Nola Mabry McSwain.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retiree of Concord Telephone Company and a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvene Whitley McSwain, and his daughter, Alvaretta McSwain Poole.
He is survived by his son, Jephthah McSwain of Norwood; his grandson, Timothy Poole (Erica) of Albemarle; and two great-grandchildren, Carley and Cardin, a brother, Kenneth McSwain (Shelby), and a sister, Hallie Mae Harper (Melvin), all of Norwood.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now