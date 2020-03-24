|
|
Ruby Alene Goss, 98, of Oakboro, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
The family will have a private service for Mrs. Goss.
Mrs. Goss was the oldest member of Canton Baptist Church, where she enjoyed going for over 60 years.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed feeding her animals.
Ruby was an excellent cook and mastered making fried chicken and biscuits.
Ruby is survived by her children, Shelbia Shore of Oakboro, Gloria Mann of Charlotte, Judy Hager (Jerry) of Albemarle, Terry Goss (Becky) of Stanfield, Kathy Waters (Jimmy) of Concord; sister, Joyce James of Williamsburg, Va.; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Thompson Goss, who was a United States Navy veteran, and several siblings.
Due to an order issued by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size, the service may only be attended by family, funeral home staff and guest personally invited by the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice at 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371 or to Coltrane LIFE Center at 321 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, NC 28025.
A special thanks to the nurses with Community Home Care and Hospice for the care they provided to Mrs. Goss.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Goss family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020