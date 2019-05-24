Ruby Helms Honeycutt, 79, of Huntersville, died May 23, 2019 at Northeast Medical Center.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1940 in Stanly County to the late C.P. and Minnie Helms.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jordan Lee Hoke, as well as seven siblings.

Ruby was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She worked as a hairdresser for 51 years.

She was deeply loved by her family as well as her many customers.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Joe Honeycutt; daughters, Tammy Hoke and husband, Steve, and Barbara McCollum and husband, Jeff, all of China Grove; siblings, Roy Helms and Ramelle Hartsell; and grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Tanner and Jennifer.

Memorials may be made to Rockwell Baptist Church, 133 Rockwell Loop, Mooresville, NC 28115.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at Rockwell Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior at the church. The family will also gather at Tammy's home.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.

