Ruby Kathleen Bowers, 93, of Norwood, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.

Mrs. Bowers was born April 8, 1926 to the late Walter Baxter and Bessie Smith Poplin.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Ira Bowers; brothers, James Poplin, Craven Poplin, Boyce Poplin, Hoyle Poplin, Smith Poplin; and sisters; Mary Thompson and Elma Little.

Kathleen enjoyed crafts and sewing. She was known as the neighborhood seamstress and beautician. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church of Norwood. The funeral service will be follow at 4 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Josh Phillips and the Rev. Nathan Fox. Burial will conclude at the Norview Gardens, 949 Pee Dee Ave., Norwood.

Survivors include: sons, Don Bowers of Norwood, Gary and Sharon Bowers of Blowing Rock, Kent and Renae Bowers of Norwood; grandchildren, Dana Yang, Wesley Bowers, Brett Bowers, Chad Bowers, Ryan Bowers, Meredith Howell; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Doyle Poplin.

Memorials may be made to The Taylor House, 319 Palmer St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Bowers family.

