Rubye Cornelia Kendall Morris, 87, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly.
Rubye was born November 5, 1932 in Stanly County to the late Hugh Devroe Kendall and Maggie Cornelia Taylor Kendall.
She was also preceded in death by her half-brothers, Keith, Jude and Tommy Kendall.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Prospect Baptist Church in Albemarle, officiated by Rev. Ray Johnson. The burial follows in the church cemetery. She will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Roy Donald Morris; son, Steven Morris and wife Daphne; two grandchildren, Matthew Morris and wife Joanna, and Hannah Morris; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Grace Morris, Selah Gwen Morris and Samuel Gareth Morris.
Memorials may be made to Prospect Baptist Church building fund, 502 Prospect Church Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Morris family.
