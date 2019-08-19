Home

Ruth Elizabeth (Baucom) Piper


1932 - 2019
Ruth Elizabeth (Baucom) Piper Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth Baucom Piper, 87, of Kings Mountain, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Testa Hospice House.
Ruth was born Feb. 16, 1932 in Midland to the late Ernest and Laura Edna Efird.
She was also preceded in death by first husband, Harold Lee Baucom; sisters, Estelle Burris and Eleanor Hopkins; brothers, Charles Efird and Lawrence Efird.
Ruth loved the Lord. She was a member of Shiloh Advent Christian Church and she loved going to the GoodTimers Club.
Ruth enjoyed working in her yard, cooking for others and traveling, but most of all, she dearly loved her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Maw Maw Piper will be forever loved.
Survivors include husband, John Floyd Piper Jr.; daughter, Sheila (Sherrill) Morton; son, Dennis (Sandra) Baucom; daughter, Donna Swafford (Jack Stringfellow); son, Mark (Roxanne) Baucom; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Advent Christian Church, 3601 Sikes Mill Road, Monroe, officiated by the Rev. Daniel McGee and the Rev. Adam Green. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank New Buffalo Baptist Church in Grover and the staff of Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County or Shiloh Advent Christian Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Piper family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
