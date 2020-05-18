Ruth H. Whitley
1928 - 2020
Ruth H. Whitley, 91, of Oakboro, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
Mrs. Whitley was born Oct. 24, 1928 in Stanly County to the late Martin Alexander Hill and the late Laura Whitley Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Whitley; and brother, John Hill.
Mrs. Whitley will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Smith Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 25711 Old School Road, Oakboro, officiated by Rev. Ed Lowder.
Survivors include daughter, Donna Harvell and husband Leonard of Oakboro; sons, Dale Whitley and wife Jill of Oakboro and Steve Whitley and wife Lee of Glen Alpine; grandchildren, Rhiannon Chance and husband Ronald of Harrisburg, Shanna Byrd and husband Lee of Gastonia, Wes Whitley of Oakboro, Jeff Harvell and wife Charlene of Oakboro, Phil Harvell and wife Tammy of Chesterfield, Va.; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Whitley family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
