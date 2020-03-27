|
Ruth Maxine Smith, 97, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.
She was born Sept. 18, 1922 in North Carolina to the late Lawson Foster Burris and the late Susan Elizabeth Burris.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Julian Bennett Smith; brother, L.J. Burris; sister-in-law, Lottie Parker Burris; and her nephew, Robert Alan Burris.
A private graveside funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Albemarle.
Survivors include nieces, Barbara Burris, and Marsha Burris; nephew, Andy Burris; and grand-nephew, Tony Burris.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020