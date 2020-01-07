|
Ruth Dennis Plyler, 89, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the home of her son, Ronald.
Mrs. Plyler was born Nov. 9, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Daniel Ratio Dennis and the late Nellie Talbert Dennis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Eldridge Plyler; sister, Mabel Dick; and great-grandchild, Jasmine Plyler.
Ruth loved her family and was a faithful Christian woman. She enjoyed spending time outside and was an avid rock hound.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Kinney Wallace.
Survivors include sons, Ronald Eldridge Plyler and wife Donnie and Eric Lynn Plyler and wife Mary, all of Albemarle; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Wade Dennis.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Plyler family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020