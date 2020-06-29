Ruth Burleyson Turner, 93, of 515 E. 1st St., Oakboro, went home to meet her Savior on June 28, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Born on April 28, 1927, in Cabarrus County to Daniel W. and Nancy Morris Burleyson, Ruth retired from Stanly Knitting Mill and was an active member of Oakboro First Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, and loving Grandmother.
She was awarded the title of Gold Star Mother after losing her oldest son in Vietnam.
She is survived by children, David of Oakboro, Nancy (Jean) Nichols (Ron) of High Point, and Cynthia of York, SC; four grandchildren, David Honeycutt (Nina) of Albemarle, John Owens (Susan) of Archdale, Melissa Turner of Albemarle and Kayla Turner of Albemarle; sister, Liddy Rayfield of Rockwell; and six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Brady B. Turner, and two sons, Larry B. and Gary L. Turner; and daughter-in-law, Kathy B. Turner.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakboro Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jonathan Waits. She will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Oakboro First Baptist Church building fund, PO Box 10, Oakboro, NC 28129.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Turner family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.