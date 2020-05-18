Ryan Randall Oldaker
Ryan Randall Lee Oldaker, the precious baby boy of Vicky Shaver, passed away May 15, 2020.
In addition to his mother, Baby Ryan is survived by maternal grandparents, Franklin and Ruth Shaver; brothers, Jacob, Daniel, Michael and Steven; sisters, Emily and Carol Woodson; aunt, Pansy Shaver; and great-aunts, Ella Wells and Mary Woodson. Other survivors include dear friends, Patricia Culley, David Rhinehardt, Judy Turner, Robert Bost, Michael Turner, Jon and Patrick Motley, Amy Hurley, Scott Leonard, Johnny Owens and Bill Rhinehardt.
Baby Ryan is preceded in death by his uncle, Jeffery H. Shaver.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
