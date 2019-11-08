|
|
Sammie Joe Roberson, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Mr. Roberson was born Jan. 8, 1938 to the late Robert Lincoln and Minnie Louise Roberson.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Helen Frick, Maxine Curlee and brothers, Paul Roberson, Doyle Roberson, Ernest Roberson, Reid Roberson, Herbert Roberson and Glen Roberson.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 38866 Kemp Road, Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Brian Hartsell. Burial will follow at the Anderson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 2225 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Sammie is survived by his sister, Marie Misenheimer of Richfield, and many nieces and nephews.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Roberson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019