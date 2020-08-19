1/1
Samuel Harold Carpenter
1936 - 2020
Samuel Harold Carpenter, 83, of Oakboro passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
His funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Peachland Gospel Tabernacle with Mr. Jamie Edwards, Mr. Tommy Martin and Pastor Lynn Garris. Burial will follow in the Oakboro Cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the hour of the service.
Born October 25, 1936 in Union County, NC, he was the son of the late Boyd Carpenter and Maggie Little Carpenter Huneycutt.
He attended Peachland Gospel Tabernacle for 47 years where he served as an Elder. He was a retired Drywall Contractor and he enjoyed working outside and loved taking care of his animals, especially his white pigeons.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juanita G. Carpenter of the home; a son, Joey Carpenter (April) of Oakboro; a daughter, Julie Plyler (Wayland) of Oakboro; a brother, Johnny Carpenter (Barbara) of Oakboro; two sisters, Barbara Ann Tucker (Mark) of Norwood and Peggy Morgan (L. D.) of Stanfield; three grandchildren, Haley Carpenter of Charlotte, Cody Plyler of Oakboro and Samuel Harold Carpenter of Oakboro.
Memorials may be made to Peachland Gospel Tabernacle, PO Box 176, Peachland, NC 28133 or the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
