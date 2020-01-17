Home

Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cottonville Baptist Church
4888 Plank Road
Norwood, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Cottonville Baptist Church
4888 Plank Road
Norwood, NC
Sara Caulder Hinson


1938 - 2020
Sara Caulder Hinson Obituary
Sara Caulder Hinson, 81, of Norwood passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, 2020 at Scotland Health Care in Laurinburg.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Cottonville Baptist Church. The Rev. Alex Willoughby will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Sara was born June 1, 1938 in Scotland County to the late John and Ruby Knight Caulder.
She was a 1956 graduate of Laurel Hill High School and Kings Business College in Charlotte and was a retiree of General Motors Acceptance Corporation in Charlotte.
Sara was a member of Cottonville Baptist Church for over 40 years where she had been active in her Sunday School Class, WMU, Missions and the Church Library.
She was active in the Stanly County Democratic Women, Hospital Volunteer, The Tyson Homemaker's Club, The Annie Hearne Gardens Club and delivered meals on wheels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Hinson; her brothers, John William Caulder and Larry Caulder; and sister, Barbara Herndon.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Ray and husband Leslie and Laura Tyler, all of Laurinburg; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Cottonville Baptist Church, 8032 Cottonville Road, Norwood, NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
