Sarah Elizabeth "Lib" Barrier, 80, of Locust, NC peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, September 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Lib was born September 12, 1940 in Union County, NC to the late Clayton Ralph Mills and the late Lessie Emma Harris Mills.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Davis Barrier; grandson, Kyle Allen; brother, Gene Mills; sister, Betty Eudy; and sister, Shirley Hildreth.
Survivors include her husband, Gilbert "Red" Picklesimer, of Locust, NC; son, Ray Barrier of Mount Gilead, NC; daughter, Janet Allen and husband Rick of Stanfield, NC; grandson, Ramsey Allen and wife Brandy; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Layla and Remi Allen; brother, Lewis Mills; sister, Judie DeMuth and husband Jay; stepchildren, Sandra Warren and husband Donald; Brenda Godbey; and Crystal Snyder and husband Ken.
Lib and Red loved to travel to the beach and to the mountains as often as they could.
She loved to be outside in her garden and tending to her flowers.
Her family meant the world to her, and she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Lib will be truly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
A memorial service to celebrate Lib's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Carolina Presbyterian Church in Locust, officiated by Rev. David Yoran and Rev. Keith Austin. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lib's memory to Hospice of Stanly County & the Uwharrie, 960 North First Street Albemarle NC 28001.
The family would like to offer special thanks to caregivers Bonnie Culp and Janie Yow.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Barrier family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.