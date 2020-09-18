Sarah Howard Downs Pickler, 91, formerly of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Autumn Care in Biscoe.
Sarah was born July 31, 1929 in Cumberland County to the late Lawrence Leroy Downs and Sarah Howard Prior Downs.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, R. C. Pickler; granddaughter, Allison Pickler; and sisters, Bobbie Cranford and Katherine Moore.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The graveside service, officiated by Rev. Danny Laws, will follow at 11 a.m. at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2001 East Main St., Albemarle.
She laid in state without the family present on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
She is survived by her son, Craig Pickler and wife Brenda; granddaughter, Lindsay Greer and husband Chris; great-grandson, Anderson Greer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sarah was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She worked as a secretary for Estes Trucking in Aberdeen. After retiring, she enjoyed taking time to travel. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed putting puzzles together. Sarah loved spending time with her church friends and family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Spring Arbor and Autumn Care for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to South Albemarle Baptist Church, 1005 South Second St., Albemarle, NC, 28001.
