On July 24, 2020 Saundra passed away after a very brief battle with cancer.

Saundra was born August 12, 1943 in Albemarle, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Everett and Dorothy Parker Hatley.

She was a long-time resident of Charlotte.

Growing up in Millingport she was an active member of Friendship United Methodist Church. Saundra graduated from Millingport High School.

She attended Kings Business School in Charlotte where she graduated as a medical secretary. She worked in healthcare for 40 years and retired after 31 years with Atrium Health.

Her many sources of happiness and pleasure were her family, old movies, Instagram, antiques and spending time in Blowing Rock with her sisters.

She loved fall, snow and her large collection of dolls. She traveled throughout the United States and Europe and used her travels to add to her doll collection.

Saundra is survived by her sisters, Doris Burroughs (Bob), Marcelle Lowder, Reba Harris (Jeff) and nephew Jonathan Harris, as well as many cousins of whom she was very fond.

Saundra loved her family, her country and lived a patriotic and fulfilled life. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Because of the current pandemic, a private graveside service was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, 24696 Hwy. 73, Albemarle, NC 28001.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store