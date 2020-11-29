Sethell Burris Burleson, 93, passed away November 24, 2020 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
She was born March 10, 1927 to Claude and Aney Burris.
She graduated from Endy High School and married Kenneth Braxton Burleson.
She was a lifelong resident of Stanly County and was a member of Poplins Grove Baptist Church, where she volunteered and was known for her personal correspondence. She worked at Wiscasset Mills for 25 years and Albemarle High School Cafeteria for several years prior to retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Braxton Burleson.
Surviving are her sister, Argene Hundley; daughter, Judy Burleson Carter (Mickey); and son, Michael D. Burleson (Claudine). Mrs. Burleson cherished her five grandchildren, Chris Carter (Jen), Amy Atkins (Sam), Matt Carter (Justine), Katie Womble (Seth) and Braden Burleson. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.
She dearly loved her family and her church.
She will be remembered for her gentle and kind manner and her joy in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was known for writing personal notes to friends and family for birthdays and special occasions.
The family wishes to express thanks to the loving and thoughtful care given by Carol Belsinger and Spring Arbor Assisted Living Staff in Mrs. Burleson's later years.
Due to Covid concerns, a small graveside memorial is planned for December 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Poplins Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Richard Carlisle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Poplins Grove Baptist Church, Albemarle, NC 28001.
