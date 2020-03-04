|
|
Shelia Ann Hartsell Austin, 70, of Olive Branch passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 7002 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Marshville, and be officiated by the Rev. John Miller and the Rev. Leon Whitley.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the burial in the church fellowship hall.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Austin family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020