Shelia Ann (Eberhardt) Lowe
1950 - 2020
Shelia Ann Eberhardt Lowe, 69, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born December 17, 1950 in Concord, NC to Verona Belvin Rakes and the late Curtis Eberhardt.
Shelia was a cook for Stanly Regional Hospital for many years.
Shelia is survived by her mother, Verona Belvin Rakes (Larry) of Rockwell; son, Ronnie Dale Brown (Robin) of Salisbury; daughters, Veronica Michelle Fisher (Ronnie) of Rockwell, and April Lowe Smith (Jonathan) of Albemarle; granddaughter, Savannah Leigh Fisher; grandson, Jordan Kyle Smith; her friend/sister, Jean Almond of Albemarle; and her beloved cat, Sugar.
Memorials may be made to Stanly County Humane Society 2049 Badin road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Lowe family.
Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
