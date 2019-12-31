|
Sheila Wilcalis Putnam, 75, of Albemarle passed away December 28, 2019 in Stanly Manor. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle with Pastor Adam Hatley officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care from 10 until 11 prior to the hour of service.
Born August 24, 1944 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edgar James Wilcalis and Ruth Harwood Wilcalis.
She graduated from Albemarle High School in 1962, the Cabarrus School of Nursing in 1965 with her RN and Gardner Webb University with her BSN. Later, she obtained her Certified Nursing Administration certificate.
She was a member of West Albemarle Baptist Church and retired as a nursing supervisor with Stanly Regional Medical Center after 42 years.
She attended church when her health would allow. She enjoyed travel, including many U.S. States, the Western N.C. Mountains, the Caribbean, Europe and especially California and Hawaii.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Wilcalis. She is survived by a number of friends.
Memorials may be made to West Albemarle Baptist Church. 336 Church Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Dec. 31, 2019