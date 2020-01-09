Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Sherrill Edwin Drye


1942 - 2020
Sherrill Edwin Drye Obituary
Sherrill Edwin Drye, 77, of Albemarle passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Atrium Health Stanly.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carroll Flack officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle prior to the service.
Born Oct. 22, 1942 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Floyd Edward Drye and Emma Estell McLendon Drye.
He was a retired employee of Alcoa and a member of Palestine United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday School superintendent. He was a longtime caretaker of the Palestine Cemetery and he enjoyed playing golf and cards. He loved the beach and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Treece Drye of the home; daughter, Lynn Drye Dimac of Durham; brothers, Wendell Drye of Albemarle, Danny Drye of Swansboro and David Drye of Albemarle; and sisters, Cornelia Brown of Albemarle and Kim Bartley of Salisbury.
A son Keith, son-in-law Michael and two grandchildren Lara and Katie preceded him in death.
The family requests memorials may be made to the Palestine Cemetery, 37362 Melton Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
