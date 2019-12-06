Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Committal
Following Services
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
17236 Frog Pond Road
Oakboro, NC
View Map

Sherrill Smith Aldridge


1936 - 2019
Sherrill Smith Aldridge Obituary
Sherrill Smith Aldridge, 83, of Albemarle, left this world for the gates of paradise Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home.
He was born July 2, 1936 in Stanly County to the late Horace A. Aldridge and the late Bronnie S. Aldridge.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, William Filmore Aldridge and Horace Max Aldridge; and sister, Alma Louise Burris.
Sherrill served his country in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He worked for High Point Sprinkler Company as operations manager for 36 years, retiring at the age of 59. After retirement, he began working at Hartsell Funeral Home, where he proudly served families for 21 years.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Mark. Mabry. The committal will take place in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro. The family will receive friends after the graveside in the fellowship hall at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include wife of 53 years, Margaret Aldridge of Albemarle; son, William "Bill" Sherrill (Martha) Aldridge; daughters, Cheryl Ellen Aldridge and Amy Aldridge Wright; grandsons, David Burleson, Cameron Wright and Connor Wright; granddaughters, Sara Burleson and Caroline Wright; great-granddaughters, Elli, Karter-Shea and Skylar.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Stanly County or a .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Aldridge family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
