Shirley Ann Fesperman, 76, of Albemarle passed away Feb. 19, 2020 in her home.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care in Albemarle. Her funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Albemarle with the Rev. Joe Smith and the Rev. Tom Brooks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Memorial Park.
Born Dec. 22, 1943 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late James Crisco and the late Pauline Russell Crisco.
Mrs. Fesperman was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly.
Shirley enjoyed camping, arts and crafts, and was always ready to take a cruise.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of the home; son, Danny Lingerfelt (Julie) of Oakboro; daughter, Chris Lingerfelt Little (Robert) of High Point; son, Jeff Lingerfelt (Gail) of Columbia, S.C.; and daughter, Lorie Gibson (Marc) of Albemarle. She is also survived by brothers, Max, Roger and Edward Crisco, and grandchildren, Devin and Brent Lowder, Robert and Brooke Little, Joshua, Nathaniel and Rachel Lingerfelt and Aaron, T.J. and Hannah Gibson.
Shirley is preceded in death by siblings, Bonnie, Lonnie, Harold, Carol, Betty, Marie, Jimmy and Charles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church at 1309 Old Charlotte Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Fesperman family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020