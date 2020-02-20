Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Shirley Ann Fesperman


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Fesperman Obituary
Shirley Ann Fesperman, 76, of Albemarle passed away Feb. 19, 2020 in her home.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care in Albemarle. Her funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Albemarle with the Rev. Joe Smith and the Rev. Tom Brooks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Memorial Park.
Born Dec. 22, 1943 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late James Crisco and the late Pauline Russell Crisco.
Mrs. Fesperman was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly.
Shirley enjoyed camping, arts and crafts, and was always ready to take a cruise.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of the home; son, Danny Lingerfelt (Julie) of Oakboro; daughter, Chris Lingerfelt Little (Robert) of High Point; son, Jeff Lingerfelt (Gail) of Columbia, S.C.; and daughter, Lorie Gibson (Marc) of Albemarle. She is also survived by brothers, Max, Roger and Edward Crisco, and grandchildren, Devin and Brent Lowder, Robert and Brooke Little, Joshua, Nathaniel and Rachel Lingerfelt and Aaron, T.J. and Hannah Gibson.
Shirley is preceded in death by siblings, Bonnie, Lonnie, Harold, Carol, Betty, Marie, Jimmy and Charles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church at 1309 Old Charlotte Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Fesperman family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -