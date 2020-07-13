1/1
Shirley Ann (Watts) Shaw
1935 - 2020
Shirley Ann Watts Shaw, 84, of Stanfield passed away on July 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Her funeral service was on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel in Locust with Rev. Landon Keziah officiating. The family received friends from prior to the service. A private graveside was held at sunset at Memory Gardens in Mint Hill.
Shirley was born October 15, 1935 in Charlotte NC to the late Ernest Watts, Sr., and the late Ruby Tanner Watts.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Shaw Jr.; son, William Shaw; and brother, Ernest Watts Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (TyJuana) and Steven (Ruth) Shaw; daughters, Cindy Shaw, Trina (Troy) Huneycutt and Tina (Chris) Hall; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a faithful member of Community Church in Locust and was a former member of the Stanfield Town Council.
She cherished every moment with her family. Her faith and her family were always nearest to her heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County at 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.
Online condolences may be made at www.stanlyfuneralhome.com.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Shaw family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
