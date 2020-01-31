|
|
Shirley Lineberry Smith passed away after a long illness on Jan. 29, 2020 at the age of 89 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Spence N. Smith, also from Albemarle. He was the love of her life and she had always been devoted to him.
Shirley was also a devoted Mother who will be greatly missed. Her passing is a tremendous loss to our family.
Shirley was born and raised in Albemarle, and eventually retired to Florida.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1930 to the late George Washington Lineberry and Carrie Elizabeth Thompson Lineberry, both of Albemarle.
She is survived by daughter Sherry Zaruba and her husband, Thomas Zaruba.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Patsy L. Morgan, Virginia L. Rabon, Leonard O. Lineberry, Zelma L. Hopkins, Robbie L. Miller, Cornelia L. Hinson and George E. Lineberry.
The family will receive friends and family from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle with the memorial service immediately following.
Burial will follow at Poplin Grove Baptist Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020