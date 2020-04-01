Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Shirley M. Bowen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Bowen Obituary
Shirley M. Bowen, 85, of Sparta passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Stanly Manor.
A private graveside service will be held at Kendall's Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kent Little and Rev. Keith Walters officiating. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Born Nov. 20, 1934 in Badin, NC she was the daughter of the late Hurley and Kathleen McKinney Deese.
She was a member Kendall's Baptist Church and worked as a dental assistant until she retired.
In her younger years she enjoyed cooking and she loved to travel and she enjoyed word search puzzles and bird watching. She dearly loved growing orchids.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her sons, Brad Austin and wife Melissa of Richfield and Burnie Austin and wife Lori of Badin; two sisters, Sue Almond of Albemarle and Carol Hitchens of Wilmington, Del., and two grandchildren Ethan Austin and wife Amber and Samantha Austin.
A sister, Janet Council, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kendall's Baptist Church, PO Box 40, Richfield, NC 28137.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -