Shirley M. Bowen, 85, of Sparta passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Stanly Manor.
A private graveside service will be held at Kendall's Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kent Little and Rev. Keith Walters officiating. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Born Nov. 20, 1934 in Badin, NC she was the daughter of the late Hurley and Kathleen McKinney Deese.
She was a member Kendall's Baptist Church and worked as a dental assistant until she retired.
In her younger years she enjoyed cooking and she loved to travel and she enjoyed word search puzzles and bird watching. She dearly loved growing orchids.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her sons, Brad Austin and wife Melissa of Richfield and Burnie Austin and wife Lori of Badin; two sisters, Sue Almond of Albemarle and Carol Hitchens of Wilmington, Del., and two grandchildren Ethan Austin and wife Amber and Samantha Austin.
A sister, Janet Council, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kendall's Baptist Church, PO Box 40, Richfield, NC 28137.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020