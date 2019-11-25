|
On Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, Sonja Stella (Biles) Simmons, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 70.
Sonja was born on May 17, 1949 in Albemarle to the late Marvin Dennis Biles and Clara (Almond) Biles.
On May 31, 1967, she married Warren Lee Simmons. They had three children, Michael Lee, David Lee and Christina Joy.
In 1984, the Simmons Family moved to Hilton Head Island, S. C., where Lee and Sonja built their flagship radio station, WLOW.
Sonja was a co-founder and business manager of WLOW until they moved back to N.C. in 2000. Sonja has been honored many times in her life, but her most meaningful was the 1990 South Carolina Broadcasters Association award for her professionalism and service to the citizens of the State of South Carolina and to her fellow broadcasters in South Carolina during Hurricane Hugo in 1989; the 1998 Mercy Award in recognition for her outstanding leadership, dedicated service and commitment to the improvement of the quality of life for the Children of St. Mary's Home; and her numerous ribbons and awards from the Cabarrus Quilt Guild for her gorgeous quilts.
Sonja was preceded in death by her father, Marvin, and her mother, Clara.
She is survived by her husband, Lee; two children, David (Sabrina) and Joy (Brian); her brothers Tony (Joyce), and Dennis (Karen); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice organization.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019