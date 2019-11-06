|
|
Spence N. Smith passed away suddenly at his home on Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 89 years.
Spence was born and raised in Albemarle to the late King David and Lilly Forte Smith, both of Albemarle, on Jan. 23, 1930.
He eventually moved to Charlotte, working as state sales representative for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Company. He acquired KFC franchises in Virginia and later retired to Florida.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Carrie Lee Burleson, and Evelyn S. Morgan; and brothers, Jack V. Smith, Howard K. Smith and Harold B. Smith.
Spence is survived by his wife, Shirley Lineberry Smith, also from Albemarle, who is currently under nursing care in Florida. She was the love of his life and he had always been devoted to her.
Spence was also a devoted father who will be greatly missed. His passing is a tremendous loss to our family.
He was also survived by his daughter, Sherry (Thomas) Zaruba, and sisters, Harvey Ann Laton, Dorothy (Thurmond) Howell and Opal Dennis.
The family will receive friends and family from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle with a memorial service immediately following. Burial will follow at Poplin Grove Baptist Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019