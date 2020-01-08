Home

Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville
218 East Main Street
Marshville, NC 28103
(704) 624-2137
Spurgeon Griffin
Mr. Spurgeon Griffin


1930 - 2020
Mr. Spurgeon Griffin Obituary
Mr. Spurgeon Griffin, 89, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing Home in Albemarle.
Born March 17, 1930 in Union County, he was a son of the late William Ellis Griffin and Myrtle Austin Griffin.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mae Dean Griffin, and brothers, Gene, Clyde, Clegg, Max, Joe and Seaburn. Sisters, Janie Staton and Elsie Thomas.
Funeral services will be private. He will be laid to rest at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 12568 Philadelphia Church Road, Stanfield.
Mr. Griffin is survived by his daughters, Linda Burleson and her spouse, Gary, of Stanfield, and Wanda Medlin and her spouse, Junior, of Oakboro; sister, Betty Sue Pope of Charlotte; brother, Austin Griffin of Marshville; and grandchildren, Joshua, Area and Starla Burleson.
Morgan & Son Funeral is serving the Griffin Family.
Online condolences may be made at www.morganandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
