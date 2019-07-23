Stanly Lamar "Stan" Honeycutt

1964 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Stanly "Stan" Lamar Honeycutt, 55, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2019 at his home in Davidson.

He was the son of the late Donald Eugene Honeycutt and Carol Honeycutt Gudger.

Stan was born in Concord on May 21, 1964 and was a 1982 graduate of South Stanly High School, where he played football.

Stan worked in the automobile industry and was an avid Panther and Atlanta Braves fan.

Left to keep his memories alive are his beloved daughter, Cameron Honeycutt of Nashville, Tenn.; his wife, Tracy Honeycutt of Charlotte; two brothers, Robbie Ramsey and Joel Gudger; and many other family and friends who will forever love him.

A memorial service will be held at South Charlotte Baptist Church in Pineville at 11 a.m. Saturday July 27, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hopeway Foundation may be made in Stan's memory. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries