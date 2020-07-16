1/1
Starlette Dawn Hill
1988 - 2020
Starlette Dawn Hill, 31, of Lexington, NC passed away July 12, 2020 in her home.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020 at All N Christ Church, 44311 Danville Rd., New London, NC with Rev. Joel Fesperman officiating.
Born November 27, 1988 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of Starkey Win Hill and Dawn Renee Mason Hill of New London.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She loved fishing and water sports and loved life itself. She was a peacemaker and was loved by everybody. She leaves behind the impact of her testimony of the work she did for her Lord.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Polly Mason; three brothers, Michael Melton Jr. and wife Kendra, William Bradley Melton, Joseph Win Hill and wife Sharissa; two sisters, Stephanie Melton Campbell and husband Joseph and Crystal Hill Barringer and husband Aaron; and six nieces and nephews, Chad Melton, Jena Campbell, Cheyanne Melton, Aiden Barringer, Daniel Melton, Aniken Barringer and Isaac Hill that she loved very much; and special friend, Kara Lanier and son Maximus.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Jacen Campbell; grandfather Bobby Eugene Mason Sr.; and grandparents C. L. and Betty Hill.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
