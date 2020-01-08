|
Stephen Howard Gilbert Sr., 66, of Norwood, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Holder will officiate and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Gilbert was born on Dec. 27, 1953 in Stanly County to the late Earl and Theo Hudson Crowell.
He was a service worker with Lees Mobile Homes for over 35 years and was in the U.S. Marines.
Mr. Gilbert loved to fish and hunt.
He will always be remembered for his love and compassion for his children and beloved grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Edwards Funeral Home, PO Box 765 Norwood, NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020