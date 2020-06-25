Stephen Ray Crisco, 67, former resident of Albemarle, NC, passed away on June 23, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC as a result of declining health.

Steve was born on September 30, 1952 to Ray B. and Ruby F. Crisco. He was the oldest of 3 children and was a loving brother to his sisters.

He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the coveted Eagle Scout Award in High School.

He graduated from Albemarle Senior High School in 1970 and from Appalachian State University in 1975 with a Bachelor Degree in Geology, and a minor in Anthropology.

He was employed by the State of North Carolina as a Geologist, was Manager of Jimmy's Seafood in Southern Pines, NC and worked with Lowes and Walmart before retiring due to health reasons.

Mr. Crisco is survived by his sisters, Mary Anne Cox and Husband, Oley of Midland, NC, Margaret Harris and Husband, Danny of Bethel, NC, and numerous first and second cousins.

Steve loved his family and cherished the memories that were made over the years of growing up with his sisters and cousins.

He was a great Father to his beloved fur baby, Patty, who was the light of his life.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle, NC from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A 3 p.m. service will be in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Loflin officiating.

