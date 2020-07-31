1/
Steven Ross Brinson II
1981 - 2020
Steven Ross Brinson, II, 39, of Norwood, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Oakboro Cemetery with Rev. Bill Baldwin officiating.
Born July 21, 1981 in Albemarle, NC, he was the son of Sherri Little Brinson of Norwood and Steve Brinson of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
He was of the Christian Faith and one of the highlights of his life was a Mission Trip to Africa.
He enjoyed watersports, playing the guitar and he loved his dog Luna. He was a great soccer player.
In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by a sister, Hannah Blalock (Andrew) of Norwood, and a niece, Bladyn Blalock, and by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Bridge to Recovery, 2111 Stafford St. Ext., Monroe, NC 28110 or to the Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
