Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Palestine Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Palestine Methodist Church

Sue E. Hathcock


1960 - 2019
Sue E. Hathcock Obituary
Sue E. Hathcock passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Atrium - NorthEast in Concord.
Sue was born Jan. 2, 1960 to the late Bain and Betty Hathcock.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Pickler (Stella); daughter, Connie Picker Helms; brother, Todd (Darlene) Hathcock; sister, Trina (Brian) Ingold; and eight grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Palestine Methodist Church.
Visitation will follow the service.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
